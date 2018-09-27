Like Martin Boor, Imrich Vajda was also one of Jehovah’s Witnesses who had refused military service. He had been sentenced in 1959 and 1961 under the Communist regime. On March 13, 2014, the Constitutional Court of the Slovak Republic ruled that he should be exonerated on the basis of Czechoslovak Law No. 119/1990 Coll. on judicial rehabilitation (exoneration)—a law specifically intended to address convictions from the Communist era. In the case of Imrich Vajda, the Constitutional Court expressed for the first time its view on how specifically Slovakia must apply the ECHR judgment in Bayatyan by acknowledging that amnesty or restitution is a necessary legal measure for those convicted as criminals for conscientious objection to military service.

The positive decision in the Vajda case was the key precedent that allowed an application to the County Court Bratislava I to be submitted requesting that Martin Boor be fully acquitted of his conviction. The court validated the proposal on September 18, 2015. Thus, 90 years after his conviction and 30 years after his death, Martin Boor was acquitted of any crime as a conscientious objector.

The ECHR judgment in Bayatyan and the Constitutional Court’s decision in the Vajda case have thus helped to correct a long-standing injustice. To date, 51 of Jehovah’s Witnesses—most of whom were sentenced from 1948 to 1989—have been completely exonerated by Slovakian courts.