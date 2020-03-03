The world headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses is closely monitoring the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (known as COVID-19). We know from Bible prophecy that pestilence is a notable feature of the last days. (Luke 21:11) When there is an outbreak of disease, it is wise to take practical measures to protect ourselves as well as others.—Proverbs 22:3.

Some may wonder how our brothers and sisters are doing in the affected areas. The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the branch offices and congregations in Italy, Japan, South Korea, and other countries. In some cases, the branch office has had to cancel tours and visits from outside guests. In other cases, the government has restricted large public gatherings, which has required the branch to cancel circuit assemblies. Additionally, congregations have had to adjust arrangements for the ministry and congregation meetings in some areas. Despite these challenges, our brothers continue to build themselves up spiritually and encourage one another.—Jude 20, 21.

In these situations, our brothers have found the principles below to be helpful. These points may also assist you and your family if you are faced with an outbreak of disease in your area.