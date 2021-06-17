JUNE 17, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS
Virtual Release of New World Translation in Tajiki
On June 13, 2021, Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Tajiki. The Bible was released in digital format during a prerecorded virtual program.
Project Highlights
Tajiki is spoken by approximately 14 million people, an estimated 5 million of whom live in Tajikistan
Translators from several countries worked for some 4 years to complete the project
One of the translators said: “With the New World Translation in Tajiki, readers will quickly understand the meaning and how to apply it. No doubt, it will help all to draw closer to Jehovah, the Author of the Bible.”—James 4:8.