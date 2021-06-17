Virtual Release of New World Translation in Tajiki

Tajiki is spoken by approximately 14 million people, an estimated 5 million of whom live in Tajikistan

Translators from several countries worked for some 4 years to complete the project

One of the translators said: “With the New World Translation in Tajiki, readers will quickly understand the meaning and how to apply it. No doubt, it will help all to draw closer to Jehovah, the Author of the Bible.”—James 4:8.