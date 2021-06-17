Skip to content

JUNE 17, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS

Virtual Release of New World Translation in Tajiki

On June 13, 2021, Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Tajiki. The Bible was released in digital format during a prerecorded virtual program.

Project Highlights

  • Tajiki is spoken by approximately 14 million people, an estimated 5 million of whom live in Tajikistan

  • Translators from several countries worked for some 4 years to complete the project

One of the translators said: “With the New World Translation in Tajiki, readers will quickly understand the meaning and how to apply it. No doubt, it will help all to draw closer to Jehovah, the Author of the Bible.”—James 4:8.

