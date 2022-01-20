JANUARY 20, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS
Use Enjoy Life Forever! More Effectively With Features in JW Library
In January 2021, the Governing Body announced the release of the Enjoy Life Forever! book and brochure. These publications and the interactive teaching methods that they use have helped us to be more effective in conducting Bible studies.
New features have been added to the JW Library app to make the digital book and brochure more attractive and engaging for both teachers and students. Take some time to become familiar with these new features.
Do you want to direct your student to a specific point in a lesson? Tap the paragraph to open the context menu. Select the Share option to share a link to that specific paragraph.
Do you want to listen to the audio reading of a paragraph with your student? Tap the paragraph to open the context menu. Select the Play option to play the audio starting from that paragraph.
Perhaps your student is using the printed edition while you use the digital edition. Do you want to see how the printed page looks? From the More menu (shown as three dots in the upper right-hand corner), select the Printed Edition view. Select Digital Edition on the same menu to return to the digital publication.
Do you want to help your students keep track of their progress in the digital publication? Encourage them to use the boxes provided to enter the date they complete a lesson or to specify a personal goal. They can also use the checkboxes in the “Track Your Bible Reading” chart.