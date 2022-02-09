FEBRUARY 9, 2022
Tropical Storm Ana Ravages Southeastern Africa
From January 24 to 25, 2022, flooding and high winds from deadly Tropical Storm Ana left widespread destruction in Malawi and Mozambique. The storm killed dozens of people, washed out roads, and destroyed homes, leading to thousands of people being displaced.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Malawi
Sadly, the non-Witness wife of a brother and their 2 children, aged 3 and 5, drowned when their rescue boat capsized
1 sister and the 7-year-old daughter of a Witness couple were injured
Some 1,000 publishers have been displaced
2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Some 100 homes sustained major damage
At least 100 homes were destroyed
Mozambique
None of our brothers and sisters were killed
2 brothers were injured
381 publishers have been displaced
3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
3 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
3 Kingdom Halls were destroyed
51 homes sustained minor damage
96 homes sustained major damage
79 homes were destroyed
Relief Efforts
Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) have been formed in both countries
The DRCs are providing food, clean drinking water, and other practical assistance
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We are confident that Jehovah will strengthen our brothers during this time of distress.—Psalm 46:1.