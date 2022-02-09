Skip to content

Deadly Tropical Storm Ana left major damage in its wake, causing flooding and destroying homes in several countries, including Malawi and Mozambique

FEBRUARY 9, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS

Tropical Storm Ana Ravages Southeastern Africa

From January 24 to 25, 2022, flooding and high winds from deadly Tropical Storm Ana left widespread destruction in Malawi and Mozambique. The storm killed dozens of people, washed out roads, and destroyed homes, leading to thousands of people being displaced.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Malawi

  • Sadly, the non-Witness wife of a brother and their 2 children, aged 3 and 5, drowned when their rescue boat capsized

  • 1 sister and the 7-year-old daughter of a Witness couple were injured

  • Some 1,000 publishers have been displaced

  • 2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

  • Some 100 homes sustained major damage

  • At least 100 homes were destroyed

Mozambique

  • None of our brothers and sisters were killed

  • 2 brothers were injured

  • 381 publishers have been displaced

  • 3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

  • 3 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  • 3 Kingdom Halls were destroyed

  • 51 homes sustained minor damage

  • 96 homes sustained major damage

  • 79 homes were destroyed

Relief Efforts

  • Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) have been formed in both countries

  • The DRCs are providing food, clean drinking water, and other practical assistance

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We are confident that Jehovah will strengthen our brothers during this time of distress.—Psalm 46:1.

 

