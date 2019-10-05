Skip to content

The Town Board of Ramapo during their meeting on December 28, 2022

JANUARY 9, 2023
GLOBAL NEWS

Headquarters Project Ramapo

Town Board of Ramapo Approves Special Permit

On December 28, 2022, the Town Board of Ramapo approved a special permit for the Ramapo construction project. a This special permit grants zoning for the facility that better meets the unique needs of our living and working arrangements. Additionally, it enables the clearing of the property in advance of the site plan approval by the Town Planning Board, which is expected later in 2023. This special permit will prevent a major delay to the project.

Brother David Soto, who serves on the Construction Project Committee, says: “We are happy to receive this recent approval. Although there are still additional steps before beginning the construction phase of the project, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless our efforts.”

Time Line of Events for Ramapo Construction Project

  1. October 5, 2019

    Governing Body announces plans to consolidate media production into a new facility to be constructed on a property in Ramapo, New York

  2. June 26, 2020

    Formal submission filed with the Ramapo Town Board

  3. July 8, 2020

    First project meeting held with the Ramapo Town Board

  4. March 31, 2021

    Draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted

  5. March 8, 2022

    Town of Tuxedo Planning Board grants permit allowing for expansion and realignment of entrance to Ramapo property

  6. March 12, 2022

    Final Environmental Impact Statement accepted

  7. November 9, 2022

    Ramapo Town Board approves new zoning for mixed-use campus

  8. December 28, 2022

    Ramapo Town Board approves special permit, granting zoning for the facility and enabling site clearing

  9. Pending

    Full site plan approval

a This approval follows the Ramapo Town Board’s decision on November 9, 2022, which opened the way to apply simultaneously for the special permit and the site plan approval.

 

