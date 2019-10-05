Town Board of Ramapo Approves Special Permit

On December 28, 2022, the Town Board of Ramapo approved a special permit for the Ramapo construction project. This special permit grants zoning for the facility that better meets the unique needs of our living and working arrangements. Additionally, it enables the clearing of the property in advance of the site plan approval by the Town Planning Board, which is expected later in 2023. This special permit will prevent a major delay to the project.

Brother David Soto, who serves on the Construction Project Committee, says: “We are happy to receive this recent approval. Although there are still additional steps before beginning the construction phase of the project, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless our efforts.”