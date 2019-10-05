JANUARY 9, 2023
Headquarters Project Ramapo
Town Board of Ramapo Approves Special Permit
On December 28, 2022, the Town Board of Ramapo approved a special permit for the Ramapo construction project. a This special permit grants zoning for the facility that better meets the unique needs of our living and working arrangements. Additionally, it enables the clearing of the property in advance of the site plan approval by the Town Planning Board, which is expected later in 2023. This special permit will prevent a major delay to the project.
Brother David Soto, who serves on the Construction Project Committee, says: “We are happy to receive this recent approval. Although there are still additional steps before beginning the construction phase of the project, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless our efforts.”
Time Line of Events for Ramapo Construction Project
October 5, 2019
Governing Body announces plans to consolidate media production into a new facility to be constructed on a property in Ramapo, New York
June 26, 2020
Formal submission filed with the Ramapo Town Board
July 8, 2020
First project meeting held with the Ramapo Town Board
March 31, 2021
Draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted
March 8, 2022
Town of Tuxedo Planning Board grants permit allowing for expansion and realignment of entrance to Ramapo property
March 12, 2022
Final Environmental Impact Statement accepted
November 9, 2022
Ramapo Town Board approves new zoning for mixed-use campus
December 28, 2022
Ramapo Town Board approves special permit, granting zoning for the facility and enabling site clearing
Pending
Full site plan approval
a This approval follows the Ramapo Town Board’s decision on November 9, 2022, which opened the way to apply simultaneously for the special permit and the site plan approval.