Timely Home Page Articles on JW.ORG Yield Positive Results

Our brothers and sisters around the world are using the articles featured on the jw.org home page in both their ministry and personal study. This has led to many positive results, as the experiences below show.

In the first few months of the pandemic, one circuit overseer in Canada reports that about three-quarters of the publishers in his circuit used the article “How to Deal With Isolation” in the ministry. For example, one sister sent six of her workmates a link to the article. Several of them expressed appreciation.

Another sister in Togo who also serves in the circuit work with her husband texted a link to the article “The Four Horsemen of Revelation” to relatives and acquaintances. She now conducts seven Bible studies as a result.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students in some lands attend school through videoconferencing. A young sister in Scandinavia expressed appreciation for the recent article “How to Succeed at Distance Learning,” which addressed students with this circumstance. Our sister commented: “I got behind with my schoolwork, but then this article came. Things got much better for me after applying the suggestions in the article.”

Finding Recently Featured Articles A new page has been added to jw.org entitled “Recently Featured on the Home Page.” This page makes it easier to continue using these helpful articles. To open the page, click the “See More” link on the home page just below the top advertised article.

More than 1,600,000 unique visitors come to the jw.org home page every day.

We are thankful to Jehovah for these articles that help us in our personal study and to ‘fully accomplish our ministry.’—2 Timothy 4:5.