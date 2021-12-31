DECEMBER 31, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS
The Watchtower No. 2 Public Edition Distributed in Over 300 Languages During November Campaign
Seven Additional Languages Released!
In November 2021, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide distributed The Watchtower No. 2 2021 public edition in over 300 languages. For seven of those languages, the No. 2 2021 issue was the first time The Watchtower was translated into the language. These languages included: Faroese, Hawaii Pidgin, Luxembourgish, Manipuri (Roman), Odia, Pomeranian, and Saint Lucian Creole.
Brother Nicholas Ahladis, who works with Translation Services at world headquarters, explains: “The information in our publications has universal appeal. But some translation teams have limited resources, and it may not be possible for them to translate every issue of The Watchtower. The Branch Committees overseeing such teams can send a request to the Writing Committee of the Governing Body recommending that specific content be translated. This was the case with the No. 2 2021 issue of The Watchtower and why it was produced in these particular languages.”
The following experiences in these language fields highlight the positive results of this campaign and our ongoing efforts to distribute Bible-based information to people of all language groups.
It brings us great joy to know that The Watchtower reached so many people during the special campaign. We know that such campaigns support God’s will “that all sorts of people should be saved and come to an accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:4.