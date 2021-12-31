The Watchtower No. 2 Public Edition Distributed in Over 300 Languages During November Campaign

In November 2021, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide distributed The Watchtower No. 2 2021 public edition in over 300 languages. For seven of those languages, the No. 2 2021 issue was the first time The Watchtower was translated into the language. These languages included: Faroese, Hawaii Pidgin, Luxembourgish, Manipuri (Roman), Odia, Pomeranian, and Saint Lucian Creole.

Brother Nicholas Ahladis, who works with Translation Services at world headquarters, explains: “The information in our publications has universal appeal. But some translation teams have limited resources, and it may not be possible for them to translate every issue of The Watchtower. The Branch Committees overseeing such teams can send a request to the Writing Committee of the Governing Body recommending that specific content be translated. This was the case with the No. 2 2021 issue of The Watchtower and why it was produced in these particular languages.”

The following experiences in these language fields highlight the positive results of this campaign and our ongoing efforts to distribute Bible-based information to people of all language groups.

Faroese Spoken in the Faroe Islands, an archipelago located in the North Atlantic Ocean. The islands belong to the Kingdom of Denmark. The Faroese translation team is overseen by the Scandinavia branch. A member of the Scandinavia Branch Committee participated in the virtual campaign with the Tórshavn Congregation, which is located in the capital of the Faroe Islands. He said: “I offered a link to the magazine by phone, and it was accepted almost every time. In fact, in one week, I sent more links to the Faroese magazine than I did to the Danish magazines for the entirety of last year!”

Hawaii Pidgin An English-based creole language spoken in Hawaii, U.S.A. The United States branch oversees the Hawaii Pidgin translation team. A pioneer brother spoke on the phone with a man whose wife had recently died. The man explained that he was depressed and anxious about raising his children by himself. The brother shared Revelation 21:3, 4 with the man. Deeply touched, the man began to cry. The brother shared with him The Watchtower No. 2 2021 and explained that the positive future described in the Bible will soon be a reality. The brother also scheduled a time for a return visit.

Luxembourgish National language of Luxembourg. Spoken by approximately 600,000 people. The Central Europe branch coordinates the work of the Luxembourgish translation team. From time to time, a sister would telephone an 82-year-old woman to discuss the Bible. During the campaign, the woman called the sister and excitedly explained that she had received a copy of The Watchtower in Luxembourgish. The woman said that she had never received anything in her own language that was so beautiful. She even read aloud specific paragraphs and expressed that she wished more of our publications were available in Luxembourgish.

Manipuri (Roman) Primary language of the Indian state of Manipur. Spoken by some 1.5 million people. The majority of the Manipuri speakers prefers to read the language in the Roman script. The Manipuri translation team works under the supervision of the India branch. A sister received a phone call from an older woman. The woman asked the sister if she had visited her home to discuss the Bible. The sister explained that she had never met the woman before. But our sister then made wise use of the opportunity and shared points from The Watchtower No. 2 2021. The woman accepted a Bible study!

Odia Primary language in the Indian state of Odisha. Spoken by over 37 million people. The India branch supervises the Odia translation team. A brother sent a link for The Watchtower No. 2 2021 to one of his new Bible students. The student read the magazine and shared an image of the cover page with several of his acquaintances. If the acquaintance expressed interest, the Bible student would send a link to the magazine. Many expressed that they were intrigued by the magazine’s title, “A Better World Is Near.” As a result, the Bible student was able to share the magazine with 20 people. The Bible student is continuing to progress and regularly attends and participates in the meetings. One of our brothers made a special effort to reach out to all of his acquaintances who speak Odia. During the campaign, he was able to send a digital copy of the magazine to 76 individuals!

Pomeranian The Pomeranian language originated in Pomerania, a region that was located between present-day Germany and Poland. In the 19th century, immigrants brought this language to Brazil. Currently, there are Pomeranian-speaking communities in the states of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, and Santa Catarina. The Brazil branch oversees the work of the Pomeranian translation team. A special pioneer who serves in the city of Cangaçu, Rio Grande do Sul, sent an electronic copy of The Watchtower No. 2 2021 to a woman who was a former Bible student. Minutes later, the woman responded with a long message commenting on how Jehovah is still searching for people to live in Paradise. The sister took the opportunity to ask the woman if she would like to study again. The woman not only resumed her study but also began regularly attending virtual meetings.

Saint Lucian Creole Spoken on the island of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean. The United States branch oversees the work of the Saint Lucian Creole translation team. While telephone witnessing, a publisher named Cynthia spoke in Saint Lucian Creole with a man. She shared information from The Watchtower No. 2 2021 and read Psalm 37:9, 10. The man asked about the location of Cynthia’s “church.” Cynthia explained that in-person meetings were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but meetings were still being held virtually. The man agreed to join the meetings by phone. He also agreed to start a Bible study with Cynthia’s husband.

It brings us great joy to know that The Watchtower reached so many people during the special campaign. We know that such campaigns support God’s will “that all sorts of people should be saved and come to an accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:4.