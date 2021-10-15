The Governing Body Announces That Some In-Person Meetings Will Resume in Select Areas

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses announced that they have invited selected branches to participate in a pilot program to resume some in-person congregation meetings. The branches participating will select Kingdom Halls in areas where vaccination rates are high and infection rates are low. Of course, all aspects of this project will be carried out in harmony with local government regulations for indoor gatherings. The announcement was read to Bethel families around the world on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The results of this pilot program will determine if additional congregations can be approved to resume in-person meetings. The announcement also stated that, in general, in-person organizational activities will remain suspended until at least January 1, 2022.

We greatly appreciate the Governing Body’s care for the worldwide brotherhood and their measured approach to resuming organizational activities. Please pray for Jehovah’s continued guidance and blessing on these arrangements.—Proverbs 14:16.