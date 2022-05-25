The Good News According to Jesus Begins Filming

After three years of planning, preparation, and heartfelt prayer, filming of The Good News According to Jesus started in earnest on Friday, May 20, 2022. The international team assembled in Australia rejoiced at reaching this landmark. Brother Geoffrey Jackson of the Governing Body, who was present for the event, stated: “It is a joy to witness the enthusiasm for this estimated 1,000-minute epic of Jesus’ life that will touch the minds and hearts of millions.”