On April 26, 2022, Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses, arrived in Poland to spiritually encourage the brothers and sisters affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Brothers in Poland working behind the scenes at the Assembly Hall

All congregations in Poland and Ukraine were invited to a special program held on April 30, 2022. In Poland, Ukrainian refugees and those involved in the disaster relief work were among those invited to view the program in person at the Assembly Hall in Warsaw. Including those connected via videoconferencing, an estimated audience of over 250,000 in Poland and Ukraine attended the program.

“Brothers and sisters all over the world are thinking about you and praying on your behalf,” Brother Sanderson said. “At world headquarters, prayers are offered every day for the brothers in Russia and Ukraine, including prayers said at Governing Body meetings.” He assured the audience that “difficulties do not mean loss of Jehovah’s blessing. He sees you, loves you, and is especially close to those in distress.”

A group of displaced brothers and sisters from Mariupol, Ukraine, viewing the special program

Brother Sanderson continued: “Stay focused on your relationship with Jehovah. Our goal is not just to survive, but we want to come out of these difficulties with stronger faith and feeling closer to Jehovah. That is what Jehovah is teaching us.”

Serhiy, an elder in Odessa, Ukraine, said: “Over the past few weeks, the feeling of anxiety, loss, and uncertainty has practically taken away my sleep. However, [the special program] bolstered my conviction that Jehovah cares not only about his people as a whole but also about us as individuals.”

Tatiana, a refugee sister from Kyiv, Ukraine, related: “Today, I’ve really felt how close Jehovah is to me. Jehovah hugs me and fills me with his love. Wherever we are, Jehovah is always with us.”

We dearly love our brothers and sisters, and we are confident that the special program reinforced in them Jehovah’s “loyal love” for his people.—Psalm 136:1.