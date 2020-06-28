Six Bibles Released on June 28, 2020

Brother Jesse Pérez, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Totonac. An estimated 2,200 viewers from the 50 Totonac-language congregations in the branch territory tied in for the program.

The translation team completed this project in just over three years. This translation will be a valuable tool when preaching the good news to the more than 250,000 people who speak Totonac in Mexico.

Unlike other Totonac-language Bibles, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures “uses our everyday language,” said one translator. “Now, it will be easier for us to explain different Bible topics to the people in our communities.”

“Our brothers and sisters have been longing for a Bible like this one,” added another member of the translation team. “Until recently, some publishers would make their own Totonac translations of Bible verses from the Spanish version to present an assignment during the midweek meeting. But this will no longer be necessary when citing the Greek Scriptures.”

An important feature of this new translation is that its footnotes supply different renderings of some of the terms that appear in the main text. These renderings are synonyms used by people who speak other Totonac variants, thus making this translation appealing to all who speak the language.

We rejoice with our brothers and sisters who received these Bibles in their native languages. We know that their faith will be strengthened as they use their ‘sword of the spirit’ in their ministry and personal study.—Hebrews 4:12.