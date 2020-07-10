Six Bibles Released for Second Weekend in a Row

The revised New World Translation was released in Bislama by Brother Mark Sleger, a member of the Fiji Branch Committee. Publishers in Vanuatu tied in to the program, which was delivered in Bislama and interpreted into Bislama Sign Language.

The translation of the Bible took over three years to complete and involved two translation teams. One translator stated: “The brothers will love the revised New World Translation because it’s easy to read and the spelling has been adapted to modern, everyday language. It will help us all to understand the truth more clearly.”

We are confident that this revised Bible will assist the more than 700 Bislama-speaking publishers in their personal study and ministry.