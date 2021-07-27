Severe Flooding Hits Western Europe

4 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) were formed; 1 in Belgium, 2 for Germany and Luxembourg, and 1 in the Netherlands

Currently, the DRCs are organizing the cleanup work and remediation, which includes drying out homes and removing mud, as well as making some emergency repairs

The DRCs and local elders have also arranged for temporary shelter and drinking water for those who have had to evacuate

The circuit overseers in the area are providing spiritual and emotional support to the affected brothers and sisters

Virtual congregation meetings have not been interrupted. Branch Committee members are providing comfort and encouragement to the affected publishers

All relief efforts are in accord with COVID-19 safety guidelines

The elders in one congregation in the Netherlands helped an elderly sister evacuate. Afterward, the brothers contacted her son, who is not one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, to inform him that his mother was safe. The son later told his mother: “What a wonderful faith you are in. They take such good care of you!”

One fire crew in Belgium observed our brothers as they carried out their relief efforts. The fire crew commended the brothers because they were all using proper protective equipment and were well-organized. Likewise, a group of firefighters were impressed by our brothers in Germany because they willingly cooperated with the instructions of the firefighters. One of them said: “If only there was such a crew everywhere.”

The affected brothers and sisters are grateful to the organization for the help they have received. They are also thankful to the Governing Body for encouraging Jehovah’s people to be prepared for natural disasters. Ultimately, they are thankful to Jehovah, who makes his people “dwell in security and be undisturbed by the dread of calamity.”—Proverbs 1:33.