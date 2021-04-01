SUMMARY | Series of Conferences in Moldova, Russia, and Ukraine Dedicated to the 70th Anniversary of the Soviet Deportation of Jehovah’s Witnesses to Siberia

Dr. Lidia Padureac of the Alecu Russo State University of Balti stated: “The USSR carried out the 1951 deportation as an act of public punishment in order to prevent the spread of ideologies other than Communism.”

Brother Victor Dornicenco (top left) speaks during a virtual conference hosted by three academic institutes in Moldova on April 1, 2021

However, according to Dr. Nicolae Fustei, scientific researcher for the Institute of History: “Operation North did not achieve its goal. . . . The organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses was not destroyed, and its members did not stop promoting their faith but instead began to do it with even more boldness.”

Dr. Virgiliu Birladeanu, scientific researcher at the Institute of History and the conference moderator, commented on the remarkable character of the exiled Witnesses whom he interviewed as part of his research. He stated: “I was amazed at the optimism I saw in their eyes; they had no resentment for what they had endured from the Soviet State.”

Brother Victor Dornicenco, who serves at the Moldova branch, noted how the history of Soviet repression is repeating itself in Russia. He comments: “Sadly, lessons have not been learned. In the summer of 2017, without any legal grounds, the Religious Organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, namely 175,000 people, was banned. Prejudice and misinformation about the practices of Jehovah’s Witnesses have led to the loss of fundamental rights, such as the right to thought, conscience, and freedom of religion.”