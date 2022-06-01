JUNE 1, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS
Resuming Public Witnessing
Resuming Public Witnessing
On May 31, 2022, the Governing Body informed all Branch Committees that they may now resume all forms of public witnessing with the exception of the door-to-door ministry. Each Branch Committee will examine the local situation in its branch territory, taking into account any governmental restrictions, and will soon provide direction to the congregations. (Romans 13:1) We rejoice that we will have additional opportunities to share the good news of God’s Kingdom with our neighbors!—Matthew 28:19, 20.