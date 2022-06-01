Resuming Public Witnessing

On May 31, 2022, the Governing Body informed all Branch Committees that they may now resume all forms of public witnessing with the exception of the door-to-door ministry. Each Branch Committee will examine the local situation in its branch territory, taking into account any governmental restrictions, and will soon provide direction to the congregations. (Romans 13:1) We rejoice that we will have additional opportunities to share the good news of God’s Kingdom with our neighbors!—Matthew 28:19, 20.