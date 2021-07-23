Ninety Years Embracing the Name Jehovah’s Witnesses

On Sunday, July 26, 1931, Brother Joseph F. Rutherford, then president of the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society, spoke to an audience of over 15,000 people at a convention in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. A portion of the program was broadcast on over 450 radio stations worldwide in what was at the time the most extensive radio chain broadcast ever to air. Brother Rutherford also presented a historic resolution entitled “A New Name.” It contained the statement: “We desire to be known as and called by the name, to wit, Jehovah’s witnesses.” (See the box “The Resolution.”) The audience responded in approval with a resounding “Aye!” and erupted in thunderous applause.

Brother Arthur Worsley, whose life story was published in 1986, said of the event: “I will never forget the tremendous shout and applause that vibrated through that meeting place.”

Crowds outside the Coliseum between sessions at the Ohio State Fair Grounds

Some in other countries heard the resolution read, as it was broadcast over radio. Brother and Sister Barber in Australia recalled: “When the applause went up in America, the brothers in Melbourne jumped to their feet and kept on applauding.” In Japan, a small group, including Sister Matsue Ishii, was able to hear the resolution. She later wrote: “We raised a shout of joy in harmony with our brothers in America.”

The Messenger in which the name Jehovah’s Witnesses appeared in print for the first time

It was reported that businesses in the convention city, Columbus, Ohio, who had posted signs welcoming the International Bible Students, replaced the signs with ones that read, “Welcome, Jehovah’s Witnesses.” On July 28, 1931, The Messenger, a newspaper produced by the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society that reported on convention news, used the name Jehovah’s Witnesses in print for the first time.

A short time after the convention, a large preaching campaign took place featuring the booklet The Kingdom, the Hope of the World, which included the resolution with the new name. Within two and a half months, over five million copies had been distributed, many going to leaders in religion, government, and business.

The booklet The Kingdom, the Hope of the World shown in a small selection of languages, including braille. The publication, which included the resolution with the new name, was distributed in a global campaign

Brother Martin Poetzinger recalled about that time period: “Astonished faces appeared at every door when we introduced ourselves with the words: ‘I have come to you today as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.’ People would shake their heads or ask: ‘But you are still Bible students, are you not?’” (See the box “Calling Cards Introduce Jehovah’s Name.”) But regarding later years, Brother Poetzinger wrote: “What a change! Before I say a word people will remark: ‘You must be one of Jehovah’s witnesses.’”

The program for the convention showing the initials “JW,” which were explained in a talk by Brother Rutherford

Brother A. H. Macmillan, who also attended the convention in 1931, later spoke about why the name was so fitting. He said: “I thought that it was a splendid idea because that title there told the world what we were doing and what our business was. Prior to this we were called Bible Students. Why? Because that’s what we were. And then when other nations began to study with us, we were called International Bible Students. But now we are witnesses for Jehovah God, and that title there tells the public just what we are and what we’re doing.”

Today, millions of people around the world are proud to be known as Jehovah’s Witnesses.—Isaiah 43:10-12.