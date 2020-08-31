Newsroom Highlights From 2020 Service Year

The 2020 service year brought unparalleled challenges to the spiritual activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide. But these challenges also revealed the determination of our brothers and sisters to maintain loyalty and unity.

The primary challenge stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, which created global disruptions on a scale not seen in generations.

Jehovah’s Witnesses responded swiftly to the pandemic. They found new ways to meet together for worship, encourage one another, and preach the good news.

Here is a look at some of the ‘good reports’ from this most remarkable year.—Proverbs 15:30.