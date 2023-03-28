New York State Awards Jehovah’s Witnesses for Design of Ramapo Project Residences

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) awarded Jehovah’s Witnesses a grant of $1 million (U.S.) as part of the Buildings of Excellence Competition. The award was for the environmentally friendly design of the Ramapo complex residences. This is the first time a building project in either the town of Ramapo or Rockland County has won the award.

Keith Cady, who serves on the Construction Project Committee, states: “In designing the Ramapo complex, our aim has been to lower emissions and utilize clean energy and resilient spaces. We are excited that the state has acknowledged our efforts by granting us this award even before construction has begun. It will be put to good use along with the voluntary donations made by Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

The Buildings of Excellence Competition is the only competition of its kind in the United States. It was launched in March 2019 and has awarded 63 projects to date. According to NYSERDA’s official website, the awarded projects “inspire the industry to follow their example toward a carbon neutral future.”

We are grateful for this recognition from the authorities and the glory that it brings to Jehovah.—Matthew 5:16.