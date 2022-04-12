New World Translation Available in Three Additional Languages in Braille

Over the past few months, the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was released in braille in three languages: German, Korean, and Ukrainian. Electronic files were made available on jw.org. The Korean and Ukrainian braille files can be used with portable braille transcription machines, called notetakers. The German braille files can be read using a screen reader.

A Korean brother reads an electronic braille file using a notetaker

While blind individuals often make use of audio publications and notetakers, many prefer hard copies of braille publications. Hard copies of the first volumes of the Bible in German braille have already been produced and shipped to publishers. Hard copies of the Bible in Korean braille will be sent to publishers over the coming months. Because of the ongoing war, the distribution of hard copies of the Bible in Ukrainian braille is pending.

The process of producing a Bible in braille involves transcribing the written words, including the New World Translation’s extensive reference material, into braille characters. Visual aids, such as maps and diagrams, must be converted into a format that can be understood by the blind.

One sister who is blind and lives in Germany said: “What I read in braille really stays with me. It’s so much better than just listening. It has deepened my appreciation and trust in Jehovah.”

Top left: A braille embosser used to emboss the braille dots onto special paper. Center: A sister applies a ribbon to the braille volume before riveting the element into place. Right: Braille volumes being prepared for distribution to blind publishers

All Bibles in braille are printed at Wallkill, New York, U.S.A., using a braille embosser. This machine embosses braille dots onto special paper, which is then collated and bound into volumes that are shipped to the branch offices for distribution to publishers. A complete edition of the New World Translation in braille may be comprised of over 30 volumes and occupies some two meters (6.6 ft) of shelf space.

One of the transcribers who worked on the Korean edition stated: “When we think of the spiritual benefit and comfort that our blind brothers and sisters will receive from this Bible, we come to appreciate Jehovah God even more.”

We are confident that these editions of the New World Translation in braille will benefit our blind brothers and sisters as Jehovah fills them “with good things.”—Psalm 107:9.