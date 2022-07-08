JULY 8, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS
New Translation Record as 13 Bibles Are Released in One Weekend
During the weekend of June 25-26, 2022, our translation efforts reached a new milestone as a record 13 different language editions of the New World Translation were released. Previously, the largest number of Bibles released in a single weekend was six. The following is a report detailing this historic occasion.
Tzeltal
Brother Armando Ochoa of the Central America Branch Committee released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Tzeltal. The program was streamed to an audience of some 1,400. The Bible was released in both digital and printed formats.
One of the Tzeltal translators said: “Looking back, I can clearly see Jehovah’s hand in the project. I am amazed by what was accomplished. We know it was possible only with the help of Jehovah’s spirit.”
Wayuunaiki
Brother Carlos Moreno, a representative from the Colombia branch, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures (Matthew-Acts) in the Wayuunaiki language. The prerecorded program was streamed to an estimated audience of 2,000 people in Colombia and Venezuela. The release was made available in digital format. Printed copies of the new Bible are planned for the future.
Baoule
Brother Christophe Coulot, a member of the Côte d’Ivoire Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Baoule during a prerecorded program, which was streamed to an audience of over 12,000. Copies were made available in digital format. Printed editions will be available in October 2022. This marks the first time the New World Translation has been translated into a local language within the Côte d’Ivoire branch territory.
A member of the translation team commented on what motivated them as they worked on this project: “Whenever we encountered any difficulties, we thought of the joy that the brothers and sisters and the people in the territory would feel when they received the Bible in their own language. This, along with Jehovah’s support, gave us the strength to keep going.”
Welsh
Brother Peter Bell, a member of the Britain Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Welsh during a live program originating from a Kingdom Hall in Wales. There were some 2,057 in attendance at Kingdom Halls tied in throughout Wales and Argentina. Digital copies were available immediately. A printed edition will be available in December 2022.
“I will never forget the first time we translated Jehovah’s name. It was such a humbling experience to witness the divine name being restored to where it belongs,” recalled a member of the translation team.
Manyawa and Tewe
Brother Marcelo Santos, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Book of Matthew in the Manyawa and Tewe languages during two prerecorded programs. The programs were made available on JW Stream. They were also broadcast on television and radio stations. The releases were made available in audio and digital formats. Printed editions will be available in September 2022.
This is the first known book of the Bible translated into Manyawa, and only a few books of the Bible are known to have been translated into Tewe. Readers and listeners will benefit greatly.
Quechua (Ancash), Quechua (Ayacucho), and Quechua (Cuzco)
Brother Marcelo Moyano, a member of the Peru Branch Committee, released the digital version of the New World Translation in Quechua (Ancash), Quechua (Ayacucho), and Quechua (Cuzco). These are the three main Quechua languages spoken in Peru. The prerecorded program was streamed to an audience of over 7,000. Printed copies will be available in October 2022.
Although sharing the same language root, regional variants of Quechua are different enough to make a clear understanding of the Bible difficult without separate translations. Translation teams for each variant chose words that are easily understood by readers indigenous to their respective regions.
Ndebele, Sesotho (Lesotho), and Sesotho (South Africa)
Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, released the New World Translation in the Ndebele and Sesotho (South Africa) languages. He also released a revised New World Translation in Sesotho (Lesotho). Over 28,000 viewed this prerecorded program, which was streamed to selected Kingdom Halls and private homes throughout the country. Copies were immediately available in digital format, with plans to release the printed editions in December 2022. This is the first time the complete New World Translation has been translated into Ndebele and Sesotho (South Africa).
Regarding the Ndebele Bible, a translation team member noted: “This translation will be a true blessing to the Ndebele-speaking people in our territory because of the restoration of Jehovah’s name. For the first time, they will be able to get to know his name by reading it directly from their Bibles.”
Ndebele (Zimbabwe)
Brother Shingirai Mapfumo, a member of the Zimbabwe Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation in Ndebele (Zimbabwe) in digital format. Printed copies will be available in July 2022. This prerecorded program was streamed to Kingdom Halls throughout Zimbabwe with over 8,700 in attendance.
Although other Bibles are available in Ndebele (Zimbabwe), Bible truths are clearer in this translation. For example, at John 17:3, other Ndebele Bibles label Jesus Christ as the “True God.” The New World Translation makes the proper distinction between Jehovah God and Jesus Christ. “This translation will really speak to the reader in everyday language,” said a translator.
We rejoice to see God’s Word being made available to truth-seeking people all around the world, allowing them to “take life’s water free” in their own language.—Revelation 22:17.