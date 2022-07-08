New Translation Record as 13 Bibles Are Released in One Weekend

Brother Armando Ochoa of the Central America Branch Committee released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Tzeltal. The program was streamed to an audience of some 1,400. The Bible was released in both digital and printed formats.

One of the Tzeltal translators said: “Looking back, I can clearly see Jehovah’s hand in the project. I am amazed by what was accomplished. We know it was possible only with the help of Jehovah’s spirit.”