New Appearance Settings Available on JW.ORG

A recent update to jw.org includes a highly requested feature. You can now choose between a light or dark appearance.

The dark appearance setting (also called dark mode, dark theme, or night mode) presents light-colored text and graphics on a dark background. Some users prefer this setting because the screen is less bright. This may help reduce eyestrain, especially at night or in other low-light environments. It may also be helpful to users with limited vision or sensitivity to bright light.

To view the appearance options, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the Appearance Settings button. Keep System selected if you want jw.org to follow your device’s display settings. Or select Light or Dark if you would like jw.org to use a specific setting at all times.

These new options are not yet available in the JW Library app, but will be added in the future. We thank Jehovah for the continual improvements to our digital tools that help us access an abundance of spiritual food.