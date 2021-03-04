SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
Negative Emotions Overcome With Jehovah’s Help
The Yalta City Court of the Republic of Crimea will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Taras Kuzo and his wife Sister Darya Kuzo along with Brothers Sergey Lyulin and Petr Zhiltsov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
March 4, 2021
Criminal case was opened against Taras, accusing him of funding an extremist organization
March 11, 2021
Nine homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were raided, including the Kuzos’ and Sergey’s. Taras was placed in temporary detention
March 12, 2021
Taras was released and placed under house arrest, although not allowed to live with his family
July 29, 2021
Criminal cases were opened against Darya, Petr, and Sergey. Petr was placed in a temporary detention center
July 30, 2021
Criminal cases were combined. Petr was released and placed under house arrest
August 10, 2021
Sergey was arrested and transported to pretrial detention approximately 800 kilometers (497 mi) away. During the 16-hour trip, his hands were chained to a bar above his head and his legs were taped to the seat
March 1, 2022
Sergey was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
April 4, 2022
The criminal trial began
July 11, 2022
Petr, Sergey, and Taras were released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
While in prison, temporary detention, or under house arrest, faithful ones may feel “cramped beyond movement,” but Jehovah will never abandon those persecuted for his name’s sake.—2 Corinthians 4:8, 9.