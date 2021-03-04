Skip to content

Left to right: Brother Taras Kuzo and his wife, Darya; Brother Sergey Lyulin; Brother Petr Zhiltsov

SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS

Negative Emotions Overcome With Jehovah’s Help

The Yalta City Court of the Republic of Crimea will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Taras Kuzo and his wife Sister Darya Kuzo along with Brothers Sergey Lyulin and Petr Zhiltsov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. March 4, 2021

    Criminal case was opened against Taras, accusing him of funding an extremist organization

  2. March 11, 2021

    Nine homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were raided, including the Kuzos’ and Sergey’s. Taras was placed in temporary detention

  3. March 12, 2021

    Taras was released and placed under house arrest, although not allowed to live with his family

  4. July 29, 2021

    Criminal cases were opened against Darya, Petr, and Sergey. Petr was placed in a temporary detention center

  5. July 30, 2021

    Criminal cases were combined. Petr was released and placed under house arrest

  6. August 10, 2021

    Sergey was arrested and transported to pretrial detention approximately 800 kilometers (497 mi) away. During the 16-hour trip, his hands were chained to a bar above his head and his legs were taped to the seat

  7. March 1, 2022

    Sergey was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  8. April 4, 2022

    The criminal trial began

  9. July 11, 2022

    Petr, Sergey, and Taras were released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

Profiles

While in prison, temporary detention, or under house arrest, faithful ones may feel “cramped beyond movement,” but Jehovah will never abandon those persecuted for his name’s sake.—2 Corinthians 4:8, 9.

 

