Negative Emotions Overcome With Jehovah’s Help

Darya Kuzo

Born: 1982 (Voronezh, Voronezh Region)

Biography: Has worked as a teacher, hotel administrator, and hairdresser. Currently sells cosmetics

Learned Bible truth as a child. Was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2000. Married Taras in 2008. They have a son and a daughter

Personal Comments

How have your children helped you during this difficult time?

I remember a time when I hid myself in the bathroom and fervently prayed with tears to Jehovah for help to endure. Just then, my nine-year-old son came in and asked me not to cry. Then, he showed me the second verse and chorus in Song 61, “Forward You Witnesses.” I was so touched by the words of that song! How grateful I am to Jehovah for using my son to remind me that we are following a difficult path, one that calls for courage and boldness.