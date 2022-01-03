Multiple Nations Issue Joint Statement Calling for an End to the Persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses

On December 17, 2021, multiple member nations of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA) issued a joint statement of support for Jehovah’s Witnesses who are being persecuted for their faith. The statement called for the immediate release of all imprisoned Witnesses as well as the end of torture and physical abuse, home raids, and discrimination.

Globally, over 150 of Jehovah’s Witnesses are imprisoned for their faith, in places such as Crimea, Eritrea, Russia, Singapore, and Tajikistan. The IRFBA member nations expressed “grave concern” at this “increased repression of Jehovah’s Witnesses” and affirmed that they have the right to practice their faith “without fear, harassment, discrimination, or persecution.”

We appreciate fair-minded governments who speak out in defense of our right to worship. Ultimately, we know that Jehovah will continue to safeguard our persecuted brothers and sisters who fully trust in him and will “give them continuous peace.”—Isaiah 26:3.