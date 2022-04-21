Millions Unitedly Observe Memorial of Christ’s Death

Brothers greeting each other in Chile

On April 15, 2022, millions of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide and their invited guests commemorated the Lord’s Evening Meal, marking the first time since 2019 that this significant event was held in person. Those who could not attend this year’s observance in person connected virtually to local programs.

The Memorial of Christ’s death is the most important meeting of the year for Jehovah’s Witnesses. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this annual event was held via videoconferencing for two years. More than 21 million people attended the Memorial in 2021.

For some, such as Markensia Remy, of Haiti, it was their first in-person Memorial. Markensia, who has been baptized for one year, says: “I am very happy I attended the Memorial at the Kingdom Hall. I have no words. I really feel like I belong to a wonderful family.”

We are thankful for Jehovah’s blessing on this year’s Memorial celebrations, and we are especially thankful to Jehovah God and his Son, Jesus Christ, for the greatest acts of love ever shown.—John 3:16.