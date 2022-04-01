Skip to content

Beginning April 1, 2022, Jehovah’s Witnesses reopened their meeting places for the first time in two years

APRIL 5, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS

Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to Meeting in Person

Beginning on April 1, 2022, Jehovah’s Witnesses returned to in-person meetings. Any anxiety our brothers and sisters may have felt was quickly replaced by laughter, tears of joy, and enthusiastic singing of Kingdom songs.

For some, it was the first time they had ever been to a Kingdom Hall.

“This was my first in-person meeting at the Kingdom Hall,” relates Brother Krzysztof Hoszowski of Poland. “I came to know the truth virtually and my baptism was streamed on Zoom. I knew what in-person meetings looked like because I had watched a lot of videos about them. I felt delighted by the atmosphere of brotherly love, joy, and kindness.”

After the global outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting via videoconferencing. Connecting to the meetings electronically remains an option for those who cannot meet in person.

“As the music started and I began to sing the first song, my heart was hit by the emotion of being with my brothers again for the first time in two years,” comments Brother Neil Campbell of Edinburgh, Scotland.

We thank Jehovah for his blessing on resuming our in-person meetings.—Psalm 84:10.

 

