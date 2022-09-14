SEPTEMBER 14, 2022
Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume House-to-House Ministry
With eager anticipation, Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world resumed their hallmark house-to-house ministry on September 1, 2022. A special campaign to offer Bible studies during the month is adding to the excitement. For some of our brothers and sisters, this was a return to a familiar and cherished form of the ministry. For others, it was the first time visiting their neighbors in person with the Bible’s message. The following are some experiences from around the world that exemplify this momentous beginning to the 2023 service year.
Germany
On September 2, 2022, Nicole and Tina, two sisters in Petershagen in North Rhine-Westphalia, were sharing in the ministry in an apartment building but did not find anyone at home. As they were walking away, they heard a young woman calling for them. The woman explained that she was unable to come to the door when the sisters knocked and urged them to come back for a Bible discussion. When the sisters entered the woman’s apartment, they saw a well-used copy of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures on a table. The woman explained that she had received it when she lived in Italy three years before. She had lost contact with Jehovah’s Witnesses after moving to Germany during the pandemic. The sisters exchanged contact information with the woman and invited her to the meetings. Two days later, the woman and her two children attended a meeting. Arrangements have been made to conduct a Bible study with the woman.
Guatemala
Manuel and Karol Gastelum, who serve as special pioneers in the Mam-language field, met a kind woman who invited them into her home. The woman did not know that God had a name, so they began considering lesson 04 of the Enjoy Life Forever! book entitled “Who Is God?” When they read Isaiah 42:8, the woman was amazed to see God’s name, Jehovah, in her copy of the Bible.
The woman began to cry and said she now realized that simply owning a Bible was not enough and that she needed to learn what it said so that she could act in harmony with its message. After they finished the lesson, the woman was very grateful for what she learned. She said that she would share the information with her husband. The Gastelums have made arrangements to continue the Bible discussions.
Japan
While sharing in the ministry in Yokohama, Brother and Sister Nukamori called at a home with an intercom. A woman’s voice greeted them. They introduced themselves to the householder, mentioning that they were Jehovah’s Witnesses. The householder asked the couple to wait by the door. After some time, the woman opened the door and said, “I have been waiting for Jehovah’s Witnesses to visit me.”
The woman explained that she had started studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nagasaki. She had moved to Yokohama during the pandemic but continued her study via Zoom. Earlier in the week, her instructor told her: “There will be a campaign in September. One of Jehovah’s Witnesses will surely visit you. You should request an in-person Bible study from that person.” The householder was happily surprised that she was found so soon. The woman expressed a desire to attend the meetings and scheduled an appointment for her next Bible study.
Mexico
After a couple offered a woman a Bible study, she replied that she had studied with Jehovah’s Witnesses and even attended congregation meetings many years before. She had lost touch with the Witnesses and had been too ashamed to search for them again as she was not living according to Bible principles. After stating this, she began to cry. The couple read to her the words of Psalm 10:17 and explained that Jehovah had not forgotten her. They also commended her for her desire to live up to Jehovah’s standards. She agreed to a Bible study and said that her 16-year-old son also wanted to learn more about the Bible.
When the couple returned the next day, the woman and her son were waiting. After studying lesson 01 of the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, the couple invited them to attend the weekend meeting, which they did. Both the woman and her son plan to continue studying and attending meetings.
Puerto Rico
Ramon prayed to find someone with whom to share the good news during his first day back in the house-to-house ministry. When he called at his first home, a woman slightly opened the door and peered out. Ramon gave a brief greeting and introduced himself. Before he was able to begin his presentation, the woman said: “You don’t know how much I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ve been praying for you to come and call at my door.”
The woman explained that she had been contacted by the Witnesses a few years earlier and had attended a congregation meeting. But she moved and lost all contact with the Witnesses. Ramon explained that our house-to-house ministry had been suspended during the pandemic. Ramon then read Psalm 37:29 to her and explained the Bible study arrangement. The woman eagerly accepted a Bible study. Ramon has made arrangements for a sister to visit her.
After this experience, Ramon said: “I know that Jehovah and the angels are guiding us to those who want to listen.”
United States
As Katelyn Thompson called on a home in Kentucky, she noted that scriptures were written on the mailbox and a small sign in the yard read “Jesus Loves You.” When Katelyn knocked on the door, a woman answered. Katelyn introduced herself and explained that Jehovah’s Witnesses had not been able to visit their neighbors in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also mentioned that the Witnesses had written letters and made phone calls during the pandemic to encourage and comfort others. Katelyn inquired about the welfare of the woman and her family. The woman explained that she had lost her father in death during the pandemic. “I received letters from you,” she said, “and I felt as though God were giving me what I needed when I needed it!” Katelyn expressed her sympathy and considered lesson 02 of the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure with the woman. They read the scriptures in the lesson, focusing on the hope of a resurrection in the future. The woman began to cry. She explained that it was one year to the day that her father had died. The woman gave Katelyn her contact information and agreed to further visits. Later, Katelyn received a text message from the woman that read: “Thank you—I really needed the encouragement today!”
Without question, Jehovah has blessed our return to the house-to-house ministry and the campaign to start Bible studies. We look forward to the results!—John 4:35.
