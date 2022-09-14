Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume House-to-House Ministry

Manuel and Karol Gastelum, who serve as special pioneers in the Mam-language field, met a kind woman who invited them into her home. The woman did not know that God had a name, so they began considering lesson 04 of the Enjoy Life Forever! book entitled “Who Is God?” When they read Isaiah 42:8, the woman was amazed to see God’s name, Jehovah, in her copy of the Bible.

The woman began to cry and said she now realized that simply owning a Bible was not enough and that she needed to learn what it said so that she could act in harmony with its message. After they finished the lesson, the woman was very grateful for what she learned. She said that she would share the information with her husband. The Gastelums have made arrangements to continue the Bible discussions.