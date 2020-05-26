Jehovah’s Protection Is ‘Like a Stone Wall’

Artem Shabliy

Born: 1990 (Kerch)

Biography: Works in construction. Enjoys soccer, table tennis, and chess. Married Svetlana in 2013. They have two sons. The family enjoys spending time together in nature

When Artem was four years old, his mother became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. As he grew up, was impressed by the genuine love and family atmosphere of the Christian congregation. Baptized in 2007

Personal Comments

Do you have an example of how Jehovah supported you when you were afraid?

I found it stressful whenever the investigator summoned me. He would pressure me and humiliate me. I always prayed to Jehovah. I asked for peace in my heart and wisdom. I felt so happy because the investigator’s tactics did not work on me. . . . With Jehovah’s help, it was like I was standing behind a stone wall.

What has motivated you to endure?

I have never been as close to Jehovah as I am right now, and that is something I do not want to lose. I want to continue being his friend. I know that Jehovah is proud of me and that he loves me very much. This motivates me to keep going and to make Jehovah happy.