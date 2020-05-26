APRIL 1, 2022
Jehovah’s Protection Is ‘Like a Stone Wall’
On February 16, 2022, the Kerch City Court of the Republic of Crimea convicted Brother Artem Shabliy and imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
May 26, 2020
Security forces raided the homes of Artem and four other families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Crimea. During the assault, Artem’s four-year-old son sustained cuts to his legs when the authorities broke a window. After the three-hour search, Artem was detained and held for three days in an isolation ward
June 9, 2020
Artem asked the Kerch City Court to show him the investigation reports that would be used against him. Despite their legal obligation to grant the request, the court denied it
May 24, 2021
Court hearings began. Many brothers and sisters gathered at the courthouse to provide support, but they were not allowed into the courtroom
As Artem has experienced, Jehovah loyally supports his faithful worshippers. We are confident that He will continue to be a crag, a stronghold, and a secure refuge for all of our dear brothers and sisters in Crimea and Russia.—Psalm 18:2.