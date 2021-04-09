JW News Articles Strengthen and Unite Our Brotherhood

Like many of us, Brother Miguel Silva and his wife, Mónica, (shown above) special pioneers in Portugal, have had their normal routine disrupted because of the pandemic. This can take an emotional toll. However, they were encouraged by the JW News report about Brother Konstantin Bazhenov. Konstantin wanted to read the Bible but could not get one in prison. Instead of yielding to discouragement, he made his own “Bible” using the verses he had memorized. This taught Miguel and Mónica a vital lesson. Miguel explains: “Instead of focusing on what we can’t do during the pandemic, we focus on and try to appreciate what we can do while we are at home.”

Additionally, Miguel and Mónica decided to improve their daily Bible reading and meditation. “In time, we are sure Jehovah will help us remember all that we are storing in our hearts,” says Mónica. “Brother Bazhenov’s experience [also] motivated us to view our ‘house arrest’ during this pandemic as an opportunity to encourage others, sing joyfully to Jehovah, and improve our prayers,” adds Miguel.