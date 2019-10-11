JW Broadcasting Reaches Five-Year Mark

For the past five years, the worldwide brotherhood has enjoyed a monthly spiritual program on JW Broadcasting. As we look forward to the broadcasts scheduled for the 2020 service year and beyond, consider some of the remarkable accomplishments since the first broadcast in October 2014.

Translated into 185 languages. At first, monthly broadcasts were presented in English only. Then, in May 2015, the Governing Body gave approval for the broadcasts to be translated into over 40 languages. Now, just four years later, the broadcasts are translated, on average, into 185 languages.

Worldwide appeal. Since the broadcast is designed for the global brotherhood, segments are increasingly being produced by video teams around the world. Broadcasts usually conclude with a video clip often featuring congregations in isolated areas, including ones in Ethiopia, Iceland, Mongolia, Saipan, Tuvalu, and Uganda. JW Broadcasting content has been viewed in 230 countries, including remote locations such as the subantarctic territory of Heard Island and McDonald Islands, which have no permanent residents. The average number of views or downloads during the first month after a new broadcast is released is about 8.6 million.

Variety and quantity of content. Over 60 hours of original content has been produced, including talks, interviews, experiences, news updates, and dramatizations. Since the release of the first original song, The Best Life Ever, music videos have become a regular feature of the monthly broadcast. These songs are translated into 368 languages.

Hosts. Initially, only Governing Body members hosted each program. Later, helpers to Governing Body committees were used to assist and at times host the broadcast. In all, 29 different brothers have hosted or cohosted monthly broadcasts.

Appreciative Comments. One brother from the United States who suffered from a stroke and continues to deal with the side effects especially appreciates the original songs. He states: “The beautiful music with spiritual themes has brightened my outlook and really helped me to cope with this new trial in my life. I have been amazed at how much this music has helped me to improve my Christian qualities. Thank you so much for this provision!”

After watching the November 2016 broadcast, a family in the United States who lost their young son to cancer wrote: “Tears flowed as we watched the music video Just Around the Corner. We saw ourselves in those parents depicted in paradise. When I don’t think I can endure the emotional pain anymore, Jehovah always comes through to let us know that he understands and that he will help us get through this. That video truly felt like Jehovah’s answer to many of our heartfelt prayers.”

A couple from Ukraine expressed their appreciation for the monthly broadcasts, saying: “Thanks to JW Broadcasting, the members of the Governing Body became members of our family!”

We are grateful to Jehovah for this timely provision, which continues to unify his people worldwide.—1 Peter 2:17.