APRIL 19, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS
Indonesia and Timor-Leste Hit by Cyclone Seroja
Location
East Nusa Tenggara Islands in eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste
Disaster
On April 4, 2021, Cyclone Seroja caused widespread destruction and displacement
Effect on our brothers and sisters
At least 236 people were displaced
Property damage
Indonesia
45 homes sustained minor damage
8 homes sustained severe damage
3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Timor-Leste
19 homes sustained minor damage
10 homes sustained severe damage
Relief efforts
In Indonesia, a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to organize humanitarian aid. The DRC is organizing repair work on the damaged Kingdom Halls and heavily damaged homes
The circuit overseers in the area are providing spiritual support and comfort to the affected publishers
In the immediate aftermath of the storm, congregation elders organized accommodations for displaced brothers and sisters. The elders also distributed food, water, and other necessities. They also helped organize the cleanup of the damaged homes
In Timor-Leste, the elders have already initiated the cleanup of the damaged homes and distributed food and other necessities to those in need. The elders also arranged temporary accommodations for those displaced
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols
We are grateful for the help Jehovah provides through the “relief ministry” of the Christian congregation.—2 Corinthians 9:13.