Indonesia and Timor-Leste Hit by Cyclone Seroja

In Indonesia, a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to organize humanitarian aid. The DRC is organizing repair work on the damaged Kingdom Halls and heavily damaged homes

The circuit overseers in the area are providing spiritual support and comfort to the affected publishers

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, congregation elders organized accommodations for displaced brothers and sisters. The elders also distributed food, water, and other necessities. They also helped organize the cleanup of the damaged homes

In Timor-Leste, the elders have already initiated the cleanup of the damaged homes and distributed food and other necessities to those in need. The elders also arranged temporary accommodations for those displaced