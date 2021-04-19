Skip to content

A destroyed home in Indonesia

APRIL 19, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS

Indonesia and Timor-Leste Hit by Cyclone Seroja

Location

East Nusa Tenggara Islands in eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste

Disaster

  • On April 4, 2021, Cyclone Seroja caused widespread destruction and displacement

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • At least 236 people were displaced

Property damage

Indonesia

  • 45 homes sustained minor damage

  • 8 homes sustained severe damage

  • 3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Timor-Leste

  • 19 homes sustained minor damage

  • 10 homes sustained severe damage

Relief efforts

  • In Indonesia, a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to organize humanitarian aid. The DRC is organizing repair work on the damaged Kingdom Halls and heavily damaged homes

  • The circuit overseers in the area are providing spiritual support and comfort to the affected publishers

  • In the immediate aftermath of the storm, congregation elders organized accommodations for displaced brothers and sisters. The elders also distributed food, water, and other necessities. They also helped organize the cleanup of the damaged homes

  • In Timor-Leste, the elders have already initiated the cleanup of the damaged homes and distributed food and other necessities to those in need. The elders also arranged temporary accommodations for those displaced

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols

We are grateful for the help Jehovah provides through the “relief ministry” of the Christian congregation.—2 Corinthians 9:13.

 

