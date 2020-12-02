DECEMBER 2, 2020
Hurricane Iota Causes Devastation in Colombia and Brings Added Destruction to Central America and Mexico
Location
Central America, Colombia, Mexico
Disaster
On November 15 to 16, 2020, Hurricane Iota, at its peak a Category 5 storm, pummeled parts of northern Colombia, particularly the islands of San Andrés and Providencia in the Caribbean Sea
The storm’s heavy rains caused flooding and landslides
Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua on November 16, 2020, and then continued on to other parts of Central America, intensifying the damage wreaked by Hurricane Eta earlier in the month
Effect on our brothers and sisters
Central America
Costa Rica
22 publishers were displaced
Guatemala
93 publishers were displaced
Honduras
1,531 publishers were displaced
2 publishers suffered minor injuries
Nicaragua
75 publishers were displaced
Panama
16 publishers were displaced
Colombia
1 publisher on Providencia suffered a broken arm
1 publisher on San Andrés suffered a minor injury
Mexico
1,248 publishers were displaced in the states of Tabasco and Veracruz
Property damage
Central America
Costa Rica
9 homes were damaged
Guatemala
18 homes were damaged
7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
2 Kingdom Halls were severely damaged
Honduras
7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
227 homes were damaged
Nicaragua
106 homes were damaged
3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Panama
5 homes were damaged
2 Kingdom Halls were severely damaged
Colombia
Initial reports indicate that many of our brothers’ homes on Providencia sustained heavy damage and the Kingdom Hall was destroyed. Communication with the island is currently limited, since the island’s infrastructure was decimated by the storm
20 homes and 1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage on San Andrés
Mexico
184 homes were damaged
Relief efforts
The Colombia Branch Committee has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) to assist publishers. The DRC and the circuit overseer in the region are coordinating their efforts as they provide relief aid and spiritual comfort
The Central America branch appointed four DRCs to coordinate the relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Central America and Mexico. Circuit overseers are providing spiritual encouragement and practical help to the affected families. Additionally, local congregations have assisted in providing over 400 food packages to brothers and sisters in Honduras and Nicaragua. Where necessary, those displaced are being accommodated in the homes of Witnesses who live in safe areas
The brothers and sisters involved in the disaster relief efforts are vigilant to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines
Though our fellow worshippers are not immune to the difficult circumstances of this system, including those caused by natural disasters, they are confidently relying on our God, Jehovah, as their refuge.—Psalm 142:5.