Hurricane Iota Causes Devastation in Colombia and Brings Added Destruction to Central America and Mexico

The Colombia Branch Committee has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) to assist publishers. The DRC and the circuit overseer in the region are coordinating their efforts as they provide relief aid and spiritual comfort

The Central America branch appointed four DRCs to coordinate the relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Central America and Mexico. Circuit overseers are providing spiritual encouragement and practical help to the affected families. Additionally, local congregations have assisted in providing over 400 food packages to brothers and sisters in Honduras and Nicaragua. Where necessary, those displaced are being accommodated in the homes of Witnesses who live in safe areas