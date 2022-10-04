Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind Devastation

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in Cuba on September 27, 2022, before making landfall the next day in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian had sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph). It wiped out entire neighborhoods, caused widespread power outages, crippled infrastructure, and flooded large swaths of land as it slowly crossed the state and exited into the Atlantic Ocean. It made landfall again in South Carolina.

This deadly storm led to more than 12,000 publishers in Florida either evacuating or being displaced from their homes.

Circuit overseers are working together with Local Design/Construction field representatives to assist elders in caring for the immediate needs of the victims.