OCTOBER 4, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS
Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind Devastation
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in Cuba on September 27, 2022, before making landfall the next day in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian had sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph). It wiped out entire neighborhoods, caused widespread power outages, crippled infrastructure, and flooded large swaths of land as it slowly crossed the state and exited into the Atlantic Ocean. It made landfall again in South Carolina.
This deadly storm led to more than 12,000 publishers in Florida either evacuating or being displaced from their homes.
Circuit overseers are working together with Local Design/Construction field representatives to assist elders in caring for the immediate needs of the victims.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Cuba
Sadly, 1 brother was killed
2 brothers suffered minor injuries
300 homes sustained minor damage
491 homes sustained major damage
63 homes were destroyed
40 meeting places sustained major damage
1 assembly place sustained minor damage
3 assembly places sustained major damage
Florida
None of our brothers or sisters were killed in the storm
2 publishers suffered minor injuries
5,874 publishers are currently displaced from their homes
1,559 homes sustained minor damage
367 homes sustained major damage
47 homes were destroyed
329 homes have been stabilized to date
71 homes have been repaired to date
38 theocratic facilities sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage
1 Assembly Hall sustained major damage
South Carolina
None of our brothers or sisters were injured or killed in the storm
35 publishers were displaced
13 homes sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding the impacted families and providing practical assistance
14 temporary relief centers were established along the evacuation route in Florida to assist brothers and sisters
Disaster Relief Committees were appointed in Florida and Cuba to oversee relief efforts
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
With our brothers coming to the aid of their fellow worshippers during tragic events, the words of the psalmist ring true: “the one trusting in Jehovah is surrounded by His loyal love.”—Psalm 32:10.