Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Hurricane Ian left significant damage in its wake, leaving millions in Cuba and the United States without electricity

OCTOBER 4, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS

Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind Devastation

Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind Devastation

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in Cuba on September 27, 2022, before making landfall the next day in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian had sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph). It wiped out entire neighborhoods, caused widespread power outages, crippled infrastructure, and flooded large swaths of land as it slowly crossed the state and exited into the Atlantic Ocean. It made landfall again in South Carolina.

This deadly storm led to more than 12,000 publishers in Florida either evacuating or being displaced from their homes.

Circuit overseers are working together with Local Design/Construction field representatives to assist elders in caring for the immediate needs of the victims.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Cuba

  • Sadly, 1 brother was killed

  • 2 brothers suffered minor injuries

  • 300 homes sustained minor damage

  • 491 homes sustained major damage

  • 63 homes were destroyed

  • 40 meeting places sustained major damage

  • 1 assembly place sustained minor damage

  • 3 assembly places sustained major damage

Florida

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed in the storm

  • 2 publishers suffered minor injuries

  • 5,874 publishers are currently displaced from their homes

  • 1,559 homes sustained minor damage

  • 367 homes sustained major damage

  • 47 homes were destroyed

  • 329 homes have been stabilized to date

  • 71 homes have been repaired to date

  • 38 theocratic facilities sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

  • 1 Assembly Hall sustained major damage

South Carolina

  • None of our brothers or sisters were injured or killed in the storm

  • 35 publishers were displaced

  • 13 homes sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding the impacted families and providing practical assistance

  • 14 temporary relief centers were established along the evacuation route in Florida to assist brothers and sisters

  • Disaster Relief Committees were appointed in Florida and Cuba to oversee relief efforts

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

With our brothers coming to the aid of their fellow worshippers during tragic events, the words of the psalmist ring true: “the one trusting in Jehovah is surrounded by His loyal love.”—Psalm 32:10.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind Devastation

English
Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind Devastation
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022281/univ/art/702022281_univ_sqr_xl.jpg