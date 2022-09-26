Skip to content

Packing high winds and dumping several inches of rain, Hurricane Fiona has left major damage in its wake

SEPTEMBER 26, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS

Hurricane Fiona Pummels Caribbean

On September 18, 2022, Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and nearby islands with wind gusts topping 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph) and up to 75 centimeters (29 in.) of rain. The storm destroyed roads and bridges and left thousands of people without power. The damage to infrastructure is making it difficult for authorities to provide food, water, and medicine to those impacted by the storm.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 4 publishers suffered minor injuries

  • 75 publishers were displaced

  • 140 homes sustained minor damage

  • 18 homes sustained major damage

  • 1 home was destroyed

Dominican Republic

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 58 publishers were displaced

  • 57 homes sustained minor damage

  • 26 homes sustained major damage

  • 2 homes were destroyed

  • 2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

  • 2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

Guadeloupe and Martinique

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 16 publishers were displaced

  • 43 homes sustained minor damage

  • 2 homes sustained major damage

  • 13 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding affected families and providing practical assistance

  • Arrangements are underway to provide humanitarian aid to the affected families and repair homes

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We know that our brothers and sisters affected by this storm will find comfort in the acts of love that are abundant in our brotherhood.—Acts 11:29.

 

