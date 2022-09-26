SEPTEMBER 26, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS
Hurricane Fiona Pummels Caribbean
On September 18, 2022, Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and nearby islands with wind gusts topping 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph) and up to 75 centimeters (29 in.) of rain. The storm destroyed roads and bridges and left thousands of people without power. The damage to infrastructure is making it difficult for authorities to provide food, water, and medicine to those impacted by the storm.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
4 publishers suffered minor injuries
75 publishers were displaced
140 homes sustained minor damage
18 homes sustained major damage
1 home was destroyed
Dominican Republic
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
58 publishers were displaced
57 homes sustained minor damage
26 homes sustained major damage
2 homes were destroyed
2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
Guadeloupe and Martinique
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
16 publishers were displaced
43 homes sustained minor damage
2 homes sustained major damage
13 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding affected families and providing practical assistance
Arrangements are underway to provide humanitarian aid to the affected families and repair homes
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We know that our brothers and sisters affected by this storm will find comfort in the acts of love that are abundant in our brotherhood.—Acts 11:29.