NOVEMBER 20, 2020
GLOBAL NEWS
Hurricane Eta Hits Central America, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico, and the United States
Location
Central America, the Bahamas, Grand Cayman Island, Jamaica, Mexico, and southeastern United States
Disaster
Category 4 Hurricane Eta made landfall in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 3, 2020, and then continued on to other parts of Central America, causing severe damage
Sadly, a nine-year-old grandson of a Witness couple in Tabasco, Mexico, died when he was swept away by floodwaters
Hurricane Eta downgraded to a tropical storm and affected Grand Cayman Island, the Bahamas, and Jamaica. The storm eventually moved into the Gulf of Mexico and affected the United States
Effect on our brothers and sisters
Costa Rica
108 publishers had to evacuate
7 publishers lost all their belongings
-
Guatemala
163 publishers initially had to evacuate; 85 publishers have been able to return home
3 families lost all their belongings
Additionally, 1 family of 3 publishers was trapped on the second floor of their home before being rescued
-
Honduras
1,984 publishers initially had to evacuate; at least 376 have been able to return home
-
Jamaica
4 publishers had to evacuate
-
Mexico
In the states of Chiapas and Tabasco, 1,618 publishers were evacuated; 112 have been able to return home
-
Nicaragua
238 publishers had to evacuate; 232 have been able to return home
-
Panama
27 publishers had to evacuate; 6 have returned home
-
United States
48 publishers had to evacuate; 27 have returned home
-
Property damage
Bahamas
1 home was damaged
-
Costa Rica
3 homes were destroyed
6 homes were damaged
-
Guatemala
2 homes were destroyed by landslides
-
Honduras
7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
-
Nicaragua
73 homes were damaged
-
Grand Cayman Island
4 homes were damaged
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
-
Jamaica
50 homes were damaged
1 Kingdom Hall was damaged
-
United States
141 homes were damaged
9 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
-
Relief efforts
The Central America branch has appointed three Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs), two in Mexico and another in Honduras, to coordinate necessary relief efforts. In the other affected countries, the DRCs appointed to care for relief efforts related to COVID-19 are assisting with the storm-related relief work
In the United States branch territory, congregations as well as the DRCs appointed to care for COVID-19 in these areas are assisting the relief efforts
Circuit overseers in all of these areas are providing spiritual encouragement to the affected families
Local brothers and sisters in safe areas have been able to provide shelter and food for those who have had to evacuate
All relief efforts comply with safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic
Despite the destructive effects of this storm, we are encouraged to see how our brothers are supporting one another. We know that our God, Jehovah, will prove to be ‘a secure refuge in this time of distress.’—Psalm 9:9.