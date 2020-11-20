Hurricane Eta Hits Central America, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico, and the United States

The Central America branch has appointed three Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs), two in Mexico and another in Honduras, to coordinate necessary relief efforts. In the other affected countries, the DRCs appointed to care for relief efforts related to COVID-19 are assisting with the storm-related relief work

In the United States branch territory, congregations as well as the DRCs appointed to care for COVID-19 in these areas are assisting the relief efforts

Circuit overseers in all of these areas are providing spiritual encouragement to the affected families

Local brothers and sisters in safe areas have been able to provide shelter and food for those who have had to evacuate