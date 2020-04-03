Historic Commemoration of Christ’s Death

Millions of Witnesses and interested ones will meet on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, for the most important observance of the year, the Memorial of Jesus’ death. However this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our commemoration will be unique. Many around the world will meet by videoconference.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, secular authorities in many lands have restricted large public gatherings. As a result, many congregations around the world have been using videoconferencing services to hold weekly meetings. These congregations will also use videoconferencing for their celebration of the Memorial. For the general public, a prerecorded program will be posted on jw.org.

More than 20 million people attended the Memorial last year. It is hoped that millions from the public will either attend the Memorial by videoconference, telephone tie-line, or view the recording on jw.org.

In many lands, the virus remains a growing threat. The safety of our brothers requires continued vigilance in heeding recommended cautions until the threat passes. Yet, with full trust in Jehovah’s backing, we are determined to follow Jesus’ command to “keep doing this in remembrance of me.”—Luke 22:19.