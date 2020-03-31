Helping Older Ones to Maintain Their Theocratic Routine During Pandemic

In light of the serious risks to older adults posed by the coronavirus, our elderly brothers and sisters have wisely complied with the recommendations of health officials and remained in their homes. However, they are not isolated or idle. They are employing a variety of technologies to participate in meetings and the ministry.

In Rome, Italy, one 94-year-old sister, who was baptized in 1952, has been homebound since before the pandemic. Although she viewed meetings on JW Stream, she had not been able to see her own congregation’s meetings for some time. However, now that the local elders are holding meetings using videoconferencing software she is able to see all of the members of her congregation and hear her local meetings.

In Spanish Fork, Utah, U.S.A., Sister Stephanie Aitken, who is deaf, lives in a nursing home that now prohibits visits from outside guests. One elder and his wife helped the sister to set up a videoconference app by relaying instructions to her in sign language through the glass entrance of the facility. Once Sister Aitken successfully installed the app, she hugged her tablet. She is thankful that she can stay connected to her congregation.

As brothers and sisters, including our older ones, around the earth use technology to adapt to the challenging conditions of this health crisis, it reminds us of Jehovah’s promise that his people would make wise use of “the milk of the nations.” (Isaiah 60:16) We know that he will always become what his earthly servants need in times of distress.