Families in Crimea Endure With Jehovah’s Help
The Nakhimovskiy District Court of Sevastopol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Maladyka, Vladimir Sakada, and Yevgeniy Zhukov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
October 1, 2020
FSB agents raided the homes of nine families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sevastopol, including those of the Maladyka, Sakada, and Zhukov families. During the search of the Maladyka residence, agents found a packet of powdered milk. Claiming that the contents resembled a “narcotic drug,” authorities sent Brother Maladyka and his wife, Nataliya, to a psychiatric facility for examination. Nataliya was released later that day. Brother Maladyka, as well as Brothers Sakada and Zhukov, were placed in temporary detention. They were transferred to a pretrial detention center the following day
March 23, 2021
Brother Sakada was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest. He was fitted with a tracking device and ordered not to use the Internet, make telephone calls, or communicate with the other brothers involved in the case
March 30, 2021
Brother Maladyka was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
May 17, 2021
Brother Zhukov was released from pretrial detention after more than seven months and placed under house arrest
September 30, 2021
The criminal trial began
We are confident that Jehovah will make firm the hearts of these brothers and all those facing persecution in Crimea.—1 Thessalonians 3:12, 13.