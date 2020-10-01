Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

From left to right: Brother Vladimir Maladyka; Brother Vladimir Sakada and his wife, Svetlana; Brother Yevgeniy Zhukov

MAY 9, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS

Families in Crimea Endure With Jehovah’s Help

Families in Crimea Endure With Jehovah’s Help

The Nakhimovskiy District Court of Sevastopol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Maladyka, Vladimir Sakada, and Yevgeniy Zhukov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. October 1, 2020

    FSB agents raided the homes of nine families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sevastopol, including those of the Maladyka, Sakada, and Zhukov families. During the search of the Maladyka residence, agents found a packet of powdered milk. Claiming that the contents resembled a “narcotic drug,” authorities sent Brother Maladyka and his wife, Nataliya, to a psychiatric facility for examination. Nataliya was released later that day. Brother Maladyka, as well as Brothers Sakada and Zhukov, were placed in temporary detention. They were transferred to a pretrial detention center the following day

  2. March 23, 2021

    Brother Sakada was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest. He was fitted with a tracking device and ordered not to use the Internet, make telephone calls, or communicate with the other brothers involved in the case

  3. March 30, 2021

    Brother Maladyka was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  4. May 17, 2021

    Brother Zhukov was released from pretrial detention after more than seven months and placed under house arrest

  5. September 30, 2021

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

We are confident that Jehovah will make firm the hearts of these brothers and all those facing persecution in Crimea.—1 Thessalonians 3:12, 13.

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Crimea

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Crimea have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Families in Crimea Endure With Jehovah’s Help

English
Families in Crimea Endure With Jehovah’s Help
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022077/univ/art/702022077_univ_sqr_xl.jpg