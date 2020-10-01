Families in Crimea Endure With Jehovah’s Help

Vladimir Maladyka

Born: 1963 (Yenakievo, Ukraine)

Biography: Worked as an aircraft technician and mechanic for many years. Married Nataliya in 1986

Began searching for God after his family faced difficulties. Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by his younger brother. Baptized along with Nataliya in 1997

Personal Comments

How have you seen Jehovah support your family through the brothers and sisters?

While I was in the detention center, the brothers and sisters provided my wife with material, emotional, and spiritual assistance. They would frequently telephone her or send her text messages and cards to check up on her. Some stopped by to encourage and support her in person.

Many in the congregation felt it was a privilege to do anything they could to help. Our close-knit congregation rallied around us, with everyone working “shoulder to shoulder” to offer assistance.—Zephaniah 3:9.