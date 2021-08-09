European Court of Human Rights Rules in Favor of Brother Rostom Aslanian

On July 13, 2021, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled in favor of Brother Rostom Aslanian in a case involving the countries of Moldova and Russia. Brother Aslanian challenged a prison sentence passed down by the authorities in Transnistria (Pridnestrovskaia Moldavskaia Republic) for his conscientious objection to military service. This victory sets a precedent regarding the right to religious freedom in Transnistria.

While Transnistria is internationally recognized as being part of Moldova, the country of Russia is also engaged in an agreement to supervise the security arrangements in the region. Both countries are party to the European Convention on Human Rights and must respect freedom of conscience.

In 2010, Brother Aslanian was drafted to the military but requested options for alternative service on the grounds of his Bible-based beliefs. On March 29, 2011, his request was dismissed, and he was convicted and received a one-year prison sentence. Brother Aslanian served his sentence, but his case was eventually referred to the European Court of Human Rights.

In its judgment, the ECHR identified past case law to determine that there was no legal basis to sentence Brother Aslanian for his conscientious objection to military service. The Court found that Russia was exercising military, economic, and political control over Transnistria. Therefore, Russia, and not Moldova, was found responsible for the events that took place. The ECHR concluded that the authorities had violated Brother Aslanian’s religious freedom by sentencing him to a one-year prison term on the basis of “draft evasion” and awarded him damages in full for the year he spent in prison.

We rejoice in the legal protection this judgment gives to our brothers in Transnistria. We are yet again reassured of Jehovah’s loyal love and tender care for his people when under trial.—Psalm 18:25.