European Court Finalizes Judgments Involving Freedom of Worship in Russia and Lithuania

September 7, 2022, saw the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) finalize two landmark judgments involving Jehovah’s Witnesses. On June 7, 2022, the ECHR declared that the ban imposed by Russia on Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 was unlawful. On the same day, the ECHR found Lithuania to be in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights in a case involving Brother Stanislav Teliatnikov, who conscientiously objected to military service.

Neither Russia nor Lithuania appealed to the Grand Chamber of the ECHR to review the June 7 decisions. Therefore, the two countries have been instructed by the ECHR to comply with the terms of the judgments, which include paying compensation to the parties involved.

On June 11, 2022, Russia sought to escape its responsibilities by unilaterally withdrawing from the ECHR. However, the ECHR may still deal with applications directed against Russia in relation to alleged violations of the European Convention on Human Rights that occurred before September 16, 2022.

It is our prayer that these finalized decisions of the ECHR and the right to freedom of worship are respected, so that peace-loving Christians can “go on leading a calm and quiet life with complete godly devotion.”—1 Timothy 2:1, 2.