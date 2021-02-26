Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses Supply Relief Aid During Year of Record-Breaking Disasters

In the wake of these disasters, the organization established safety guidelines to ensure that those giving and receiving aid remained safe.

Brother Han Chan-hee

Brother Han Chan-hee, who assisted with a DRC in South Korea, describes some of the measures taken to protect the brothers and sisters: “We checked everyone’s temperature every morning, constantly maintained physical distancing, limited the number of volunteers on-site, and avoided gathering together for meals and work breaks. Additionally, volunteers had to disinfect their tools before and after work.”

Brother Chris Shirah

Some of our brothers were displaced or lost their homes during these disasters. Brother Chris Shirah in the United States, who assisted with a DRC in California during the wildfires, explains: “Housing situations were monitored to ensure that we were keeping with the guidelines related to COVID-19.”

Brother Philips Akinduro

In many areas, safety considerations and travel restrictions limited the number of personnel that could be involved in the relief efforts. Brother Philips Akinduro, who worked with a DRC in Nigeria, explains: “The major challenge that confronted us is that movement was restricted [by the government]. So it was not easy to get the manpower needed.”

Brother Kim Joon-hyeong

Brother Kim Joon-hyeong, who also worked with a DRC in South Korea, describes the attitude of the relief workers: “Because we were doing this relief work out of Christian love for God and our brothers, we were always on guard for the life and safety of all during our efforts. So despite the extra precautions, we were able to maintain our joy in carrying out the relief work.”