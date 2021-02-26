FEBRUARY 26, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS
Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses Supply Relief Aid During Year of Record-Breaking Disasters
The 2020 service year marked the beginning of an unprecedented, ongoing global relief effort by our organization. Over 950 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) were appointed worldwide. In addition to the pandemic, 2020 saw increasingly destructive emergencies and natural disasters. DRCs faced the dual challenge of providing urgent relief aid to our brothers while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. The brothers and sisters involved in these efforts report that these activities have strengthened their faith. Below are some of the events that affected our brothers:
Destructive Storms
During the 2020 service year, the number of large-scale storms affecting our brothers rose by 11.5 percent compared to the 2019 service year, totaling 126 storms. Many of these caused destructive floods or landslides.
For example, multiple tropical cyclones hit the Philippines, displacing many publishers.
Intense rains throughout Nigeria damaged our brothers’ crops.
South Korea was beset by a damaging, extended monsoon season.
Massive Wildfires
Wildfires raged in numerous countries, leading to some of the largest blazes on record.
For example, some of our brothers faced deadly gigafires, fires that consume at least one million acres of land.
This was the case in the United States.
Gigafires also affected our brothers in Australia.
Safe and Effective Relief Efforts
In the wake of these disasters, the organization established safety guidelines to ensure that those giving and receiving aid remained safe.
Brother Han Chan-hee, who assisted with a DRC in South Korea, describes some of the measures taken to protect the brothers and sisters: “We checked everyone’s temperature every morning, constantly maintained physical distancing, limited the number of volunteers on-site, and avoided gathering together for meals and work breaks. Additionally, volunteers had to disinfect their tools before and after work.”
Some of our brothers were displaced or lost their homes during these disasters. Brother Chris Shirah in the United States, who assisted with a DRC in California during the wildfires, explains: “Housing situations were monitored to ensure that we were keeping with the guidelines related to COVID-19.”
In many areas, safety considerations and travel restrictions limited the number of personnel that could be involved in the relief efforts. Brother Philips Akinduro, who worked with a DRC in Nigeria, explains: “The major challenge that confronted us is that movement was restricted [by the government]. So it was not easy to get the manpower needed.”
Brother Kim Joon-hyeong, who also worked with a DRC in South Korea, describes the attitude of the relief workers: “Because we were doing this relief work out of Christian love for God and our brothers, we were always on guard for the life and safety of all during our efforts. So despite the extra precautions, we were able to maintain our joy in carrying out the relief work.”
Relief Efforts Strengthen Faith
The success of the relief efforts despite the added challenges has bolstered the faith and confidence of those involved.
For example, Brother Han worried if the DRC could quickly recruit sufficient personnel to start the relief work in less than 24 hours. “In just a few hours, I realized what a needless concern that had been. Hundreds of brothers and sisters volunteered from all over the country. There were so many that we had to decline some [of the offers to help].” He concludes: “I definitely felt that Jehovah was with us, and it was deeply moving.”
Similarly, Brother Brad Benner in Honduras explains how he felt after assisting with hurricane relief: “Although it has been a stressful situation, our displaced brothers have received the food, shelter, and spiritual encouragement they needed. I have seen firsthand that two hurricanes combined with a global pandemic could not destroy the love in our organization.”
Brother Alquin Dayag, who assisted with a DRC in the Philippines, concludes: “This whole experience made me realize even further that Jehovah indeed generously provides us the strength beyond what is normal and the wisdom that we need to perform the task.”—2 Corinthians 4:7.
We appreciate the hard work of all the branch offices, DRCs, and the many brothers and sisters who assisted with relief work. The loving labors and generous donations provided relief during a record-breaking year of disasters.—1 Thessalonians 1:3.