Cyclone Freddy Causes Devastation in East Africa

East Africa was recently struck by Cyclone Freddy, one of the longest-lasting tropical cyclones on record. After developing in early February 2023, it made multiple landfalls. On February 21, 2023, it struck Madagascar and then crossed the Mozambique Channel several days later, hitting Mozambique and Malawi. The storm continued to grow and made a second landfall in Mozambique on March 11, 2023. Multiple provinces in Madagascar, Malawi, and Mozambique have been affected. In these areas, strong winds and heavy rains have caused flooding and have damaged homes, resulting in over 500 deaths, including several of our brothers and sisters. Thousands have also been displaced.

As of March 27, 2023, the following totals have been reported. These statistics are based on confirmed reports from the local brothers. However, the actual numbers may be different, since the brothers are still assessing the damage in difficult-to-reach areas.