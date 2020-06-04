On June 4, 2020, the Crimean Supreme Court sentenced Brother Artem Gerasimov to six years in prison for his peaceful Christian worship. He was seeking acquittal from his original sentence by the Yalta City Court, which was a fine for 400,000 rubles (approx. $6,000 U.S.). The appeal ruling immediately came into force and Brother Gerasimov was taken into custody. He will appeal this decision.