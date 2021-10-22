Skip to content

Brother Igor Shmidt

OCTOBER 25, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS

Crimean Court Convicts Brother Igor Shmidt

Time Line

  1. On October 22, 2021, the Gagarinskiy District Court of the city of Sevastopol, Crimea Republic, convicted Brother Igor Shmidt and sentenced him to six years in prison. He was immediately taken into custody

  2. April 22, 2021

    The court held the first criminal hearing

  3. March 23, 2021

    Igor was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  4. October 1, 2020

    Igor was accused of organizing the activities of a banned religious organization and placed in temporary detention for two days before being transferred to pretrial detention

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless our brothers and sisters in Russia and “surround them with approval.”—Psalm 5:12.

 

