OCTOBER 25, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS
Crimean Court Convicts Brother Igor Shmidt
Time Line
On October 22, 2021, the Gagarinskiy District Court of the city of Sevastopol, Crimea Republic, convicted Brother Igor Shmidt and sentenced him to six years in prison. He was immediately taken into custody
April 22, 2021
The court held the first criminal hearing
March 23, 2021
Igor was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
October 1, 2020
Igor was accused of organizing the activities of a banned religious organization and placed in temporary detention for two days before being transferred to pretrial detention
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless our brothers and sisters in Russia and “surround them with approval.”—Psalm 5:12.