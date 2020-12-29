Brothers in Remote Areas Hold Meetings Using Effort and Innovation

Many brothers and sisters do not have Internet access, so they cannot use Zoom. Each week, the Malawi branch sends video files of the meetings to the elders in each congregation via the cell phone network. The elders then distribute the files to the publishers in their congregation.

But this presented a challenge for the 28 publishers in the Tcharo Congregation, who live in a mountainous area in northern Malawi near Lake Malawi. Since the mountains block cell phone service in the area, an elder must travel many kilometers to where the signal is strong. Afterwards, the elder travels back to the region and walks through the mountains to get close enough to each Witness home to send the files using wireless Bluetooth technology.

Recently, the elders were happy to discover that they can get a stronger cell signal much closer to home—on Lake Malawi. Aboard a canoe on the lake, away from the mountains, the brothers are able to download the video files. This saves the elders a significant amount of travel time.