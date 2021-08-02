Brothers Dubovenko and Litvinyuk Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

Aleksandr Litvinyuk

Born: 1960 (Amangeldi, Kazakhstan)

Biography: Worked in a chemical plant and as a welder. Married Nadezhda in 1979. They raised two sons and a daughter

Wondered why God allowed suffering and wickedness. Found the answer after he and Nadezhda began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 1993

Personal Comments

How did you prepare yourself to face persecution?

When I began to hear of what was happening to my brothers and sisters, I wondered whether I was ready to face persecution. I concluded that I was not quite ready. I began to read about and meditate on Bible accounts of those who endured difficult trials. I focused on their endurance and trust in Jehovah. I researched these accounts with the goal of bringing them to life in my imagination. My wife and I also spent time reviewing life stories of modern-day faithful brothers and sisters. These things strengthened our faith and made us feel better prepared for what was coming.

How have you been helped by the prayers of others in your behalf?

I am moved to tears when I hear how intensely the brothers and sisters are praying for me. They are asking Jehovah to give me the calmness, courage, and strength that I need. Before every court hearing, one brother would ask me what specific concerns I had mentioned in my personal prayers that day regarding the trial. He would then pray for those same things as he waited outside. That really warmed my heart.