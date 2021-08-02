Skip to content

Brothers Aleksandr Dubovenko and Aleksandr Litvinyuk

DECEMBER 8, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS

Brothers Dubovenko and Litvinyuk Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

On November 30, 2022, the Armyanskiy City Court of the Republic of Crimea convicted Brothers Aleksandr Dubovenko and Aleksandr Litvinyuk. Both brothers received prison sentences of six years and were immediately taken into custody.

Profiles

We are comforted to know that Jehovah is always beside us wherever and whenever we face trials.—Psalm 139:7-12.

Time Line

  1. August 2, 2021

    Criminal case initiated. Both brothers accused of using videoconferencing software to promote the activities of an extremist organization

  2. August 5, 2021

    Searches conducted in the homes of eight families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including the Dubovenkos’ and Litvinyuks’ homes. Brother Litvinyuk arrested and placed in temporary detention

  3. August 6, 2021

    Brother Litvinyuk released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest

  4. August 9, 2021

    Authorities searched the Dubovenkos’ home a second time. Aleksandr interrogated and placed under house arrest

  5. August 11, 2021

    Brother Litvinyuk officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  6. February 8, 2022

    Brother Dubovenko officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  7. April 29, 2022

    Criminal trial began. The judge denied Brother Litvinyuk’s request to visit a doctor and receive treatment while under house arrest

  8. September 8, 2022

    Both brothers allowed to daily leave their homes between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

  9. November 30, 2022

    Both brothers sentenced to six years in prison

a b Personal comments were provided prior to sentencing.

 

