DECEMBER 8, 2022
GLOBAL NEWS
Brothers Dubovenko and Litvinyuk Sentenced to Six Years in Prison
On November 30, 2022, the Armyanskiy City Court of the Republic of Crimea convicted Brothers Aleksandr Dubovenko and Aleksandr Litvinyuk. Both brothers received prison sentences of six years and were immediately taken into custody.
Time Line
August 2, 2021
Criminal case initiated. Both brothers accused of using videoconferencing software to promote the activities of an extremist organization
August 5, 2021
Searches conducted in the homes of eight families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including the Dubovenkos’ and Litvinyuks’ homes. Brother Litvinyuk arrested and placed in temporary detention
August 6, 2021
Brother Litvinyuk released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest
August 9, 2021
Authorities searched the Dubovenkos’ home a second time. Aleksandr interrogated and placed under house arrest
August 11, 2021
Brother Litvinyuk officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization
February 8, 2022
Brother Dubovenko officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization
April 29, 2022
Criminal trial began. The judge denied Brother Litvinyuk’s request to visit a doctor and receive treatment while under house arrest
September 8, 2022
Both brothers allowed to daily leave their homes between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
November 30, 2022
Both brothers sentenced to six years in prison