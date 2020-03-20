An Unprecedented Gilead Graduation

By all accounts, the graduation of the 148th class of the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead was no different from all the other graduations prior to it, with one notable exception: there was no audience in the auditorium. All in attendance were tied in to the program via live stream. In the midst of the current global health crisis, this spiritual program was the latest example of how the organization adapts to changing circumstances.

The program was held on March 14, 2020, at the educational center of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Patterson, New York. Brother Stephen Lett, a member of the Governing Body, served as the chairman for the program. A total of 55 students graduated.

In the weeks leading up to the graduation program, the outbreak of COVID-19 dominated news headlines worldwide. As described previously in the Newsroom section of jw.org, the world headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses was monitoring the situation and providing direction to all congregations in harmony with the recommendations from authorities.

One of these recommendations was to limit large gatherings. Considering this and other factors, the Governing Body directed that there would be no outside guests for the program. Additionally, there was to be no live audience in the auditorium. The Bethel family and the Gilead students set a fine example in supporting the direction.—John 13:34, 35.

However, a live stream was made available for guests of the Gilead students and the Bethel family. This provision allowed over 10,000 brothers and sisters around the world, including the friends and family of the graduates, to watch the program live.

It is the desire of the Governing Body that spiritual events, especially weekly congregation meetings, continue to be a regular part of our worship despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the Governing Body has recently provided specific direction to branches around the world on how to adjust congregation meetings based on local circumstances. In some cases, this may mean that publishers will need to gather in smaller groups or “meet” using electronic means such as videoconferencing. We are confident that the worldwide brotherhood will continue to benefit from the uninterrupted flow of spiritual food to all congregations.

It is clear that nothing can stop Jehovah’s power from helping us as an organization to overcome any obstacle.—Psalm 18:29.