JUNE 12, 2020
GLOBAL NEWS
Amid Pandemic, Brothers and Sisters in Rwanda and Zimbabwe Receive Food Supplies
The Rwanda and Zimbabwe branch offices, along with local congregation elders, are working together to ensure that the brothers and sisters affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic have their basic necessities.
Rwanda
On April 2, 2020, the Rwanda Branch Committee sent congregation elders an announcement directing them to identify brothers and sisters who are suffering financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic and to provide practical aid. Equipped with this information, elders throughout the country made initial arrangements to provide these brothers and sisters with food and other basic goods.
By mid-April, the Rwanda branch had formed 31 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs). The DRCs distributed items such as maize flour, rice, beans, salt, sugar, and cooking oil to families in need. To date, more than 7,000 families have received emergency supplies.
After receiving food supplies, Sister Nizeyimana Charlote and her three children stated: “Thank you very much for your continued help both spiritually and physically in these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic. Words cannot express how we feel.”
One brother related his experience regarding the day he was told that relief supplies were available for his family. He explained: “On that day, my wife fainted because of a lack of food. Unexpectedly, I received a phone call from a brother telling me about the arrangement to collect food for my family. It was beyond my comprehension. I spent the whole night giving thanks to Jehovah.”
Zimbabwe
The current COVID-19 pandemic has compounded a preexisting food crisis in the country.
The Zimbabwe branch office has appointed five DRCs to care for the relief efforts. Additionally, the branch arranged a way for publishers to donate food and other surplus items for brothers and sisters in need. The DRCs are distributing these donated supplies.
To date, the DRCs have distributed 62,669 tons of maize meal, 6,269 liters (6,624 qt) of cooking oil, 3,337 kilograms (7,356 lb) of kapenta (dried fish), and 5,139 kilograms (11,329 lb) of beans to 7,319 publishers.
One married couple who is studying the Bible and regularly join congregation meetings was in need of food. They were deeply moved when they received a food delivery from the brother who studies with them. The day before the food delivery, the pastor of their former church contacted them. The pastor requested donations so that he and his wife could buy groceries. Seeing the stark contrast between Jehovah’s Witnesses and the pastor, the couple decided to officially resign from the church.
No doubt, Jehovah will continue to bless this relief ministry, ensuring that our brothers and sisters in Rwanda and Zimbabwe receive what they need.—Acts 11:29.