Amid Pandemic, Brothers and Sisters in Rwanda and Zimbabwe Receive Food Supplies

On April 2, 2020, the Rwanda Branch Committee sent congregation elders an announcement directing them to identify brothers and sisters who are suffering financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic and to provide practical aid. Equipped with this information, elders throughout the country made initial arrangements to provide these brothers and sisters with food and other basic goods.

By mid-April, the Rwanda branch had formed 31 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs). The DRCs distributed items such as maize flour, rice, beans, salt, sugar, and cooking oil to families in need. To date, more than 7,000 families have received emergency supplies.

After receiving food supplies, Sister Nizeyimana Charlote and her three children stated: “Thank you very much for your continued help both spiritually and physically in these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic. Words cannot express how we feel.”

One brother related his experience regarding the day he was told that relief supplies were available for his family. He explained: “On that day, my wife fainted because of a lack of food. Unexpectedly, I received a phone call from a brother telling me about the arrangement to collect food for my family. It was beyond my comprehension. I spent the whole night giving thanks to Jehovah.”