Additional Commands for JW.ORG on Voice Assistants

Since 2019, devices enabled with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant have been able to play selected content from jw.org. Additional voice commands now allow users to listen to even more of the material for our meetings and ministry. Unfortunately, Google intends to stop supporting conversational actions for Google Assistant in June 2023. The features may be enjoyed until that time. However, the jw.org skill for Amazon Alexa will continue working.

Users can now ask their device to read the weekly schedule from the Life and Ministry Meeting Workbook and the study points from the Apply Yourself to Reading and Teaching brochure. When preparing for a Bible study, users can ask the voice assistant to play the lesson from the Enjoy Life Forever! book.

Additionally, users can listen to the songs for our meetings from “Sing Out Joyfully” to Jehovah, as well as to the vocal or instrumental recordings. The latest Governing Body updates can also be played.

To learn the voice commands for each voice assistant, see the Help tutorials “Use the JW.ORG Skill for Amazon Alexa” or “Use the JW.ORG Action for Google Assistant.”

For those without a voice assistant-enabled device, many cell phones, tablets, and computers allow users to access the same features by installing the Alexa app.

These new features are especially helpful for those who are blind or visually impaired. If you have a friend who is visually impaired, could you help by setting up a voice assistant device or app for your friend and teaching him or her how to use it?