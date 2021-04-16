2021 Memorial Commemoration—International Photo Gallery

On March 27, 2021, the global brotherhood united virtually in appreciation for Jehovah and his Son, Jesus Christ. For the second year, the pandemic prevented our brothers and sisters from gathering together in person to commemorate the Memorial of Christ’s death. Yet, all were determined to obey Jesus’ command to “keep doing this in remembrance of me.”—Luke 22:19.

Below is a photo gallery of our brothers and sisters from around the world preparing for and observing the 2021 Memorial.